In Maryland, more than 1 in 5 caregivers assist a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia — the third highest percentage nationwide. A bill sponsored by local Del. Karen Lewis Young in the upcoming legislative session aims to better support this population.
As proposed, the legislation would require the Maryland Department of Aging to provide funding for the state’s 20 area agencies on aging to designate a dementia caregiving specialist on their staff.
These specialists would be responsible for supporting family caregivers in their jurisdictions by helping them develop plans for their loved ones’ care, connecting them with support groups and other resources, and assisting in efforts to make their communities more inclusive to people with dementia, said Lewis Young (D).
The specialists would also work to offer cognitive screenings to help identify people with the disease, Lewis Young said. The bill would additionally set aside funds to create a position in the state Department of Aging to coordinate and oversee the work of the caregiving specialists.
“If we don’t take care of the caretakers by giving them greater support and access to services, they’re not going to be able to take care of their loved ones in a home setting that is better for everyone involved,” Lewis Young said.
The dementia care specialist program was just one initiative included in this year’s budget request from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP Maryland. In a letter addressed to Maryland Secretary of Budget and Management David Brinkley, the advocacy organizations asked that $1.6 million be appropriated for the requested new positions.
The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated existing challenges faced by caregivers, including those who assist family members diagnosed with dementia. It pushed resources typically available in person to an online format and amplified feelings of isolation, Lewis Young said.
Even before the outbreak of the virus, however, 13.6 percent of dementia caregivers reported frequently being in poor physical health, and about 14 percent reported frequently being in poor mental health, according to 2019 research from the Alzheimer’s Association. About 15 percent reported having a history of depression.
Outside of these statistics, Lewis Young said her aunt — who is caring for her uncle, who has dementia — doesn’t know where to turn for advice. She hasn’t been trained to assist someone with his disease.
“This bill isn’t designed to do that, but to share with caretakers where you can go for support so that you’re not on your own,” Lewis Young said. “You know where to go for help, and you can better understand the stages of dementia, how to work with them, support somebody with dementia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.