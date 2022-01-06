A staffing shortage linked to COVID-19 has the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services taking what the chief called "significant measures" to maintain core services during an influx of COVID cases in the community.
As of Thursday morning, DFRS Chief Tom Coe said 58 personnel were off the floor related to COVID-19, of which 47 tested positive. What's more, Coe said the agency has 38 vacancies due to attrition. Together, these numbers represent a decrease of about 6 percent in staff.
Vaccination is strongly encouraged, Coe said, but not required of employees. The chief estimated the COVID-19 vaccination rate among DFRS is just under 80 percent.
About 68 percent of the Frederick County population was fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to Frederick County's COVID-19 dashboard. Countywide, there was a 32.48 percent positivity rate as of Thursday.
In an interview, Coe stressed that ambulance response times are about the same despite the staffing shortage — just under seven minutes on average — and call volume remains about the same.
“We are seeing impacts from COVID in our ability to provide staffing," Coe said. "We’ve made proper, prudent decisions to ensure that our core services continue to be delivered to the citizens. We do not believe currently that there is any impact on the response times of EMS to get to the patient’s side.”
Still, the pandemic is taking a toll on those who can report for duty.
DFRS logged 29,484 hours of employee holdover in 2021, according to Coe, meaning employees were required to work longer than scheduled due to staffing vacancies.
Battalion Chief Mike Cole, who oversees emergency medical services for DFRS, said employees are seeing COVID-19 patients daily.
“That takes a mental toll on a lot of these guys," Cole said.
People who usually work behind desks -- but who also have training to run calls -- are stepping in more, Cole included, like they used to earlier in their careers.
In some other counties, Coe said, fire apparatus is being used to transport patients when ambulances aren't available, and when ambulances do arrive to other hospitals they may have to wait hours until they can transfer their patient to hospital staff. It has not come to that in Frederick County, Coe emphasized.
"We have, even in these challenging times, been able to maintain excellent offloading times that enable our EMS teams to quickly return to the community," Laura Jackson, director of emergency and respiratory services at Frederick Health, said in a statement. "We frequently receive patients from other jurisdictions where local facilities are placed on reroute due to more lengthy offloading times."
Changes underway
To help with staffing challenges, DFRS is graduating two recruit classes about two weeks early, which will add 44 people to the ranks. Coe said they will be fully trained and certified by graduation Jan. 28, but they're missing out on "bonus training."
Across DFRS, Coe said they've halted essentially all non-emergency activities. Staffing improvements for the Point of Rocks fire station that would have gone into effect Feb. 12 are on pause until staffing stabilizes. And the new Northgate Fire Station in Frederick that was supposed to be staffed by mid-February is still under construction.
On days when staffing is short, up to five ambulances and one tanker may be out of service, according to Coe. Those include the second ambulance at Westview Fire Station, the second ambulance at Junior, the second ambulance at Brunswick and the ambulance at Braddock Heights. A tanker at Spring Ridge Fire Station will be temporarily staffed by the station's ambulance crew when needed.
“Those units will be placed out of service if we're in a holdover situation so that we can really maintain the both physical and mental health of our providers who have really taken a beating over the last 12 months to maintain needed staffing," Coe said.
If an ambulance is not available when someone calls 911 in Frederick County, a fire unit will respond with trained EMS providers, he said.
“These are pretty significant measures, needed measures to maintain our core services," Coe said.
From the chief's perspective, members seem to acknowledge the changes as necessary.
“They understand the significance of our situation and the dire staffing situation that we're in," Coe said.
The labor union that represents Frederick County firefighters did not seem surprised by the outcome.
"We saw this coming for some time now — a lack of staffing and unprecedented forced overtime have put an unhealthy mental and physical burden on us and our families," Stephen Jones, president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3666, said in a statement. "While we never want to see a reduction of service, this is the best option right now for the community we serve and the career firefighters and paramedics."
Easing the burden
Coe and Cole urged Frederick County residents to only call 911 for true emergencies. For non-emergency care, they said, residents should consult their primary care physician.
As of Thursday, Frederick Health reported 99 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The hospital transitioned to "crisis standards of care" on Monday.
"It is increasingly important to understand that the Emergency Department is meant for those who are experiencing a true emergency," Jackson said. "We appreciate the communities’ patience and understanding as we navigate what are frequently overwhelming volumes.”
And Coe said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 -- and following health and safety protocols like masking -- are ways the community can support EMS providers.
“I think that'll go a long way in the public helping us help better serve them," Coe said.
