Members of Frederick's Neighborhood Advisory Council 11 will hold a pop-up vaccination clinic on Aug. 28.
The clinic will be from noon to 3 p.m. at 30 N. Market St.
Anyone who gets a shot will enter a raffle to win $50 gift cards to either Warehouse Cinemas or the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Arrangements for a second shot will be made by the Frederick County Health Department and the NAC.
