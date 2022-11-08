LIFE-NTR-HEALTH-ONNUTRITION-DMT

Scientists now realize that circadian rhythms direct more than just when we sleep and when we wake up. They also signal the most natural times to eat and the best times not to eat.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Imagine a clock in your brain that regulates how your body uses the food you eat. Suppose this clock controls how your body burns calories. And what if this clock even manages your appetite?

These and other questions are being studied in a new area of research called chrononutrition. Basically, scientists want to know how our internal 24-hour timing system influences our eating habits and ultimately our health.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription