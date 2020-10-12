Elevated levels of lead have recently been found in the tap water of three homes in Frederick County.
Customers of the White Rock Water System have been told about the lead, according to a news release from Division of Water and Sewer Utilities.
“Of 23 samples collected in August and September, three exceeded the action level, indicating the problem is not widespread and does not impact every home,” according to the release. “Those three affected households were immediately notified, and the remaining 95 households on the system have been offered free testing.”
The White Rock community is about six miles northwest of Frederick city, according to a Source Water Assessment from 2002. At that time, the system provided water to the White Rock subdivision on the west side of Bethel Road.
Frederick County has monitored lead levels in the system since the early ’90s and tests every three years, according to the release. In 2017, the 90th percentile for lead, meaning the highest level found in 90 percent of the samples, was 2 parts per billion. This year, the 90th percentile for lead was 16 parts per billion, or one over the action level.
The Frederick County Health Department, the Division of Water and Sewer Utilities and the Maryland Department of Environment will continue to stay in contact “until the situation has been fully resolved,” according to the release.
For more information, contact Kenneth Orndorff, superintendent of water treatment and distribution, at 301-600-1825 or the Frederick County Health Department Lead and Asthma Program staff at 301-600-3326 and leadasthma@frederickcountymd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.