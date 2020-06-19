Staff lined the hallway as Maria Fontaine and her daughter-in-law Casey Toomey walked through Frederick Health Hospital.
“Brown-eyed girl” played as the two women accompanied Toomey’s husband, Ian, who was taken to the operating room. Ian Toomey, 37, died at Frederick Health Hospital in late April and donated his organs. “Brown-eyed girl” was Ian’s favorite song.
“At this point when everybody’s ready and they’re going to take them down to be operated on, he’s still warm, he’s still breathing, his heart still going because ... they need to keep him, so to speak, alive while they’re taking him into the operating room,” Fontaine said.
Ian had a seizure disorder and diabetes, Fontaine said. He had a seizure in late April, his wife, Casey said. His seizure cry woke her up.
At first, she gave him time to recover from it, but then she realized he was not breathing. She called 911. He was taken to Frederick Health Hospital by ambulance. Fontaine said emergency services worked to keep him alive so that he might be able to pull through it.
Casey said at the hospital, she was told it was unlikely Ian would wake up. He was declared brain dead two days later, on April 29, and Casey, as well as Fontaine, honored his wishes to be an organ donor. The surgery to donate his organs was on May 1.
Walking her husband to the operating room was difficult, Casey said, but she called what Frederick Health Hospital and Living Legacies, an organ donation organization, did beautiful.
A 23-year-old person in Ohio received Ian’s heart, Fontaine said. His liver and kidney will be donated to patients at Johns Hopkins.
Fontaine was concerned that Ian would not be allowed to be an organ donor because of his medical conditions, but his organs were still healthy despite his problems, she said.
“And I don’t know if enough people realize how important it is to have it on your driver’s license or your ID card,” she said.
Ian decided to be an organ donor when he got his ID, said Fontaine. There was not a special reason for becoming a donor, she said.
“He just [knew] he didn’t need them when he died,” Fontaine said.
In addition to the walk to the operating room, Frederick Health Hospital also flew a flag for a week in honor of Ian, Fontaine said.
Ian had a high spirit and loved his family, Fontaine said.
“He always did everything homemade,” she said.
Fontaine admits her son was not always a saint, but she said even the bad memories are becoming funny ones.
Ian volunteered at the Department of Social Services and had many mentors, his mother said.
He was kind, loving and not too judgmental, said Casey, who added her husband had a “beautiful soul.”
“One of the things I’ve always said about him is he had a very infectious energy about him,” she said. “If he was excited, the whole room would get excited. If he was happy, everyone would be happy.”
One of her favorite memories is their wedding. The two got married at the courthouse, and after the ceremony, they went outside to have their first dance.
“I want Ian’s memory to live on in everyone who he has touched. He was an amazing, beautiful, kind, gentle soul,” Casey said. “And he was my everything.”
