The Frederick Community Action Agency will offer free flu vaccinations for patients of its health center on Tuesdays in November.
The vaccinations will be held by appointment from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 10, Nov. 17, and Nov. 24.
Appointments can be made at 301-600-1393 or by email at telehealthfcaa@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
Anyone who's not a health center patient can learn more at cityoffrederickmd.gov/fcaa.
