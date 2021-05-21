Frederick County residents experiencing a mental health issue, substance abuse or other type of crisis could have another resource if Congress approves federal funding for a project backed by the county’s congressional representatives.
Congressmen David Trone (D-Dist. 6) and Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) both included funding requests for a county crisis stabilization center for consideration in a federal appropriations bill.
The center would provide a way to divert people who are in the midst of a crisis or under the influence of a substance away from hospital emergency departments and provide another access point to the county’s community-based behavioral health crisis system.
One of the biggest gaps in the current system is for people in crisis who don’t quite rise to the level of in-patient treatment but may take more than a few hours to stabilize, said Andrea Walker, director of the behavioral health services division of the Frederick County Health Department.
The county presently has a walk-in crisis center managed by the Mental Health Association, but it’s not set up for people to be there for more than a few hours, she said.
The new center would provide a place to stabilize people and “buy some time” while the staff finds the best location for them to ultimately be, Walker said.
The facility would coordinate with a mobile crisis services team, which provides social workers, counselors and other specialists to help people experiencing mental health, substance abuse, homelessness or other issues. It would be managed by the Health Department’s Behavioral Health Services through an agreement with Sheppard Pratt.
The mobile team can be requested by law enforcement to help with calls they respond to or family or others through the county’s 911 center or the 211 crisis hotline, which is maintained by the Mental Health Association of Frederick County.
“All of these services are working together,” Walker said.
People have suffered a lot of trauma over the past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, Raskin said.
While the center would likely be located inside the city of Frederick, which is Trone’s district, it would also serve lots of constituents in other parts of the county, Raskin said.
“People don’t live their lives within congressional districts,” he said.
Trone said he and Raskin heard the same needs from members of the community, and each put in an $846,000 appropriations request to make clear to their colleagues that they’re united in the need for the project.
Trone thinks the center would be a big deal and serve a great number of people.
“It’s going to save lives. There’s no question about it,” he said.
Trone sits on the House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee, which will determine which funding requests will be included in the appropriations bill that is ultimately approved by the House and Senate and signed by the president.
