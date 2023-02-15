Ambulance Cots
Trayer Stoops, left, a logistical manager for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, and Firefighter/EMT Nick Wantz work with one of the new electric lift ambulance cots being installed in all county ambulances.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Ambulances in the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are getting new stretchers and stair chairs this week to provide better patient and provider safety, Fire Chief Tom Coe said.

This week, all 43 volunteer and career ambulances are each getting one new stretcher and one new stair chair, Coe said.

