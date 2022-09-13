Dear Doctors: What’s the deal with that 10-second balance test we’re seeing all over the news? It doesn’t seem like living longer would come down to being able to stand on one foot. Is there any science behind it, or is it just another meme?

Dear Reader: The balance test that you’re referring to does sound simplistic. Dig deeper, though, and it’s part of an important body of research that links good balance to health and well-being.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription