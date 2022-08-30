Dear Doctors: I thought brushing your tongue was an important part of oral hygiene. But a friend who is a nurse says it’s not a great idea. She said it has something to do with the mouth microbiome and high blood pressure. I didn’t even know the mouth had a microbiome. Can you explain?

Dear Reader: Although the microbiome we hear about most often is located in the gut, these communities are found throughout the body. The word “microbiome” refers to a distinct collection of microorganisms that are living together in a common habitat. And it’s not only humans that play host to microbiomes. They are found in all animals, as well as plants, soil and bodies of water. Even built environments — such as a house, car or office building — have a unique microbiome.

