Dear Doctors: I'm starting a low-carb diet to lose weight, and I plan to incorporate cheat days to help me stick with it. I don't see anything wrong with that, but my sister says cheat days are bad for your health, and that they teach you bad habits. Is that true? What is considered a cheat day?

Dear Reader: While the term "cheat day" doesn't have a formal definition, the meaning is clearly implied. It's a temporary break from whatever dietary plan someone is following on a regular basis. For many people, a cheat day includes stepping away from the caloric restrictions that go along with a weight-loss strategy. But when it comes to specifics, those depend on each individual.

