Dear Doctors: My wife’s insurance company is suggesting that she get a hearing test. She is only 51, and her hearing is fine. Does she really need to get this screening?

Dear Reader: Although hearing loss is often associated with growing older, it can begin at any age. In some cases, it begins as early as the 30s and 40s, and it increases over time.

