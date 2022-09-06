Dear Doctors: Each time I have a mammogram, I’m told it’s not readable due to dense breast tissue. If these painful scans don’t serve a purpose, wouldn’t I be better off just doing self-exams and alerting my doctor of anything unusual? Is there any help for women with dense breast tissue?

Dear Reader: Thank you for bringing up an important issue that affects many women. It is estimated that at least 45% of women have dense breast tissue. The term is used when a high percentage of so-called dense tissues are present in the breast. This includes the lobes and ducts, which are glandular tissues that produce and carry milk, and the network of fibrous connective tissue that supports the breasts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription