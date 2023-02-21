Dear Doctors: I heard there’s finally a good answer for why people get more colds in winter than in the summer. The idea that it’s because we’re indoors more in winter never made sense because we’re indoors a lot in the summertime, too. Is there something about winter that viruses like?

Dear Reader: The United States is in the midst of what is being called a “tripledemic,” with not only cases of the flu surging nationwide, but also COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. And as happens each year, this increase in viral respiratory illness coincided with the onset of colder weather. The exact reason for this seasonal ebb and flow has long been a mystery and is a subject of ongoing debate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription