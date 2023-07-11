Dear Doctors: My wife and I have been seeing stories on the news about something called prediabetes metabolism. Apparently, some people have it but aren’t aware of it. We have never heard of this term before. What does it mean? Is there a test for prediabetes metabolism?

Dear Reader: The news stories that caught your attention are referring to a study that discusses a new way to identify when someone may be on the way to developing prediabetes. The study calls this “prediabetes metabolism.” It is basically a warning sign of prediabetes, which itself is a warning sign of Type 2 diabetes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription