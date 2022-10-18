Dear Doctors: A family friend is suddenly on hospice care because of esophageal cancer, which has spread to his lungs and liver. The thing is, he never even knew he had it. Other than getting the hiccups and losing some weight, he was fine. What causes this cancer? How common is it?

Dear Reader: Cancer of the esophagus is the eighth-most-common cancer worldwide. Although it is seen less often in the United States, cases here are gradually increasing. According to the National Cancer Institute, esophageal cancer accounts for slightly more than 1% of new cancer diagnoses in this country. It is estimated that there will be 20,640 new cases of esophageal cancer diagnosed in the U.S. this year, and there will be about 16,400 deaths from the disease. This form of cancer is more common in men than in women, and it is also associated with older age. The majority of cases are diagnosed after age 55.

