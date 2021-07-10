Hundreds gathered at the Frederick County Fairgrounds Saturday for the 19th Annual Frederick Running Festival, some with signs to cheer on friends and family and others with their sneakers tightly laced and ready to rock.
The two-day event is the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally slated for early May, but Corrigan Sports Enterprises, the company who organized the event, pushed it to July for a safer environment, said Corrigan Vice President of Sales Ryan Corrigan.
Saturday featured a kid’s Fun Run and the Twilight 5K. On Sunday, runners will tackle the half marathon. Some will complete the feat of running both the 5K and the 13.1-mile half.
Corrigan initially estimated between 6,500 and 7,000 runners would come to the festival. But with new virtual running options and some still cautious with COVID, this year will feature some 4,000 runners.
The warm air was thick with determination and positive energy. Miranda Edo was running the 5K with three of her friends. The group has run together at other events, and they were happy to be back at it. The friends laughed as they compared their lack of training to Edo’s diligent regimen.
“I work full-time and I’m a mother of two, so I have not been training, but I did walk two and a half miles the other day,” Kenya Williams said.
Sid Bush, a Navy veteran, was covered head to toe in American flag regalia and had his own flag perched on his shoulder. Bush has been running marathons since 1981 and running for fallen heroes since 2001.
While his knees aren’t what they used to be and he walks most of the distance, it’s something he won’t stop doing, he said. On his back was a photo of the late United States Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Higgins of Frederick.
Bush too was happy to be back with his fellow runners. Even though there wasn’t as big a crowd as two years ago, he said, he’s glad events like the festival are opening back up. This is especially true considering the positive impact running has on him.
“Running is a way of relaxation and burning all stress. If it wasn’t for running, I’d probably be in jail for murder right now," Bush joked.
As the runners lined up on the gray track, families and friends started yelling words of encouragement. By the time “Go!” was shouted, cheers and claps were thundering.
With the hot July sun, most runners were drenched with sweat by the time they'd run the five kilometers. But many were still flashing smiles, especially when they got to the tables that featured an array of snacks.
Cubie Coleman was recuperating in the shade with Andrew Dominico post-race. The two have been running into each other in smaller races and plan to run the half marathon tomorrow. Dominico just started running during the pandemic since he had nothing else to do. When he started running in these types of races, he got hooked to the energy that surrounded the activity.
“You see all walks of life out here, too. Everybody from every different background. Everybody's all positive towards each other too, which is great. Everybody's out there offering encouragement,” he said.
Coleman was glad to be in a race with a large group, particularly one that set the pace and pushed him. And it was all thanks to Corrigan, he said.
“I'm just really happy that they took the initiative to actually go forward with it,” Coleman said. “There's a lot of companies that are not really following through when there are opportunities to allow people to get back to running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.