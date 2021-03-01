Beginning in April, groups in Frederick will be able to resume walks, races or parades after the city's Parks and Recreation Department began accepting applications Monday.
Groups of up to 250 people will be considered, but they will have to follow mass gathering and capacity guidelines issued by the state, county and city as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Only events on posted, pre-approved city routes will be considered, and participants are encouraged to keep a safe physical distance when possible, wear a mask when it's not possible and practice safe hand-washing hygiene.
Last week, the city announced that registration was open for spring 2021 field and court use.
Applications should be made by March 15 and are available at cityoffrederickmd.gov/1462/Covid-19-Field-and-Court-Permit-Process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.