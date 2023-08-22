David Rolls wasn’t always a vegetarian. He was a lover of meat and barbecue, and still is, he said.
But his health forced him to explore food that was better for his body. As a chef, he began experimenting with recipe modifications, different flavors and cooking styles.
And now he plans to take his expertise to the World Food Championships in Dallas in November to compete against other cooking aficionados in the vegetarian category.
“I feel pretty good because I don’t know that many vegetarian, vegan cooks,” Rolls said.
The World Food Championships — billed as “the ultimate food fight” — gathers top cooks and chefs to compete in 12 categories, such as bacon, burger, sandwich, seafood and soup. A cocktail category was added this year.
The five-day-long competition will start with an opening round in each category, with a maximum of 20 competitors in each category. The top seven in each category win money and move to the final round.
First-place winners of each category win $10,000, with the exception of the new cocktail category winner, who will win $5,000.
The first-place winners of the 11 food categories will also go on to the Final Table competition in spring 2024, where they will be competing for a final prize of $150,000.
He has 30 days from that competition to register for the World Food Championships.
He won with a dish of blistered kale in a balsamic reduction, zucchini Chesapeake Cakes with a romesco sauce, lemon farro risotto using cheese from South Mountain Creamery and then various fruits drizzled with blackberry couli for dessert.
“This whole vegetable thing ... allows me to be creative in a different direction, and I love it,” he said.
Rolls turned that creativity and a philosophy of food as medicine into a cooking business, which he started in June, called Chef4Health.
Rolls can cook healthy meals for people in their home and teach them how they can take their favorite recipes with modifications to make them healthier. They can be vegan, vegetarian or with meat, he said.
He can also share recipes with specific health goals in mind, like lowering cholesterol or blood sugar.
The business was born from Rolls’ own journey to healthy eating.
When he was 40, Rolls said, he was put on a cocktail of six medications to combat a wide array of health issues. He was 265 pounds, had high blood pressure, and had dangerously high blood sugar.
After years on the medications, he lost 60 pounds, but was told he may need to be put on an insulin pump if he didn’t get his blood sugar down.
“I decided to kind of take my health into my own hands and try to navigate through it and figure out what I could do to make my life better,” he said.
In the fall of 2022, he started a three-week regimen at the Holistic Health Associates of Frederick, cutting out any inflammatory foods like dairy, meat and nuts.
Within a week, he said, his blood sugar dropped by almost half. As the regimen continued, he saw his blood sugar and cholesterol drop further.
After the regimen was over, he became vegetarian for another eight months. He recently started introducing seafood back into his diet, since as a Marylander, he’s obligated to eat crabs, he said.
Food as a type of medicine became his passion. Currently, he’s taking a class at Frederick Community College called Health meets Food, which teaches recipe modification for healthier eating, he said.
His experience is what he believes gives him the edge in the competition.
Before November, Rolls is hoping to meet up with other World Food Championships competitors in Maryland to practice and come up with recipes.
Even if he doesn’t win, he’s excited to promote healthy eating and compete with other great chefs and cooks.
“I’m excited to represent. I’m excited to do what I do ... to see how good I am,” he said.
