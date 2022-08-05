As inflation rises, food banks in Frederick County are seeing an increased need, and some of their clients are people who have never before sought donations.

At the Frederick Rescue Mission, the number of visitors to the food distribution center went up by about 600 people in July 2022 compared to July 2021. The distribution center, at 419 W. South St. in Frederick, provides fresh and nonperishable groceries for people to take home.

I’ll call the food bank but I’m wondering if they will accept fresh garden produce. I harvested a dozen cucumbers and 30 pounds of potatoes over the last couple of days. The 34 tomato plants haven’t even started yet and I expect I’ll dig out another 50 pounds of taters when the mid-season ones are ready.

phydeaux994

I hope they’ll take it, otherwise you’ll have to open a roadside stand. 34 tomato plants? 80 pounds of potatoes? You sound like my Dad, a frustrated farm boy. Couldn’t give it all away. And I had to hoe all the weeds away.

