The Frederick County Health Care Coalition recently received about $200,000 in grant money, allowing the nonprofit to unlock the same amount of funding from dollars it received in the spring from the American Rescue Plan Act. Shown are board President Pilar Olivo, left, and Coalition Executive Director Malcolm Furgol.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Health Care Coalition recently received about $200,000 in grant money, allowing the nonprofit to unlock the same amount of funding from dollars it received in the spring from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The organization — created in 2006 to manage local health improvement efforts — received $600,000 in ARPA money in March to support its attempts to confront health disparities in the county and state.

