The city of Frederick's Parks and Recreation department has extended the closure of fields, facilities and other programs throughout the city until at least the end of May.
The city's William R. Talley Recreation Center and its satellite facilities are closed through the end of the city's state of emergency or May 31, whichever date is later, according to a news release Tuesday.
No new facility reservations are available at this time, and existing reservations have been canceled.
Fitness center memberships, including ones with automatic billing, have been suspended and will be reactivated upon a patron's first visit to the facility when it reopens.
All permits for park facilities and any race/walk or parade permits are also canceled through the end of the state of emergency or May 31. The city will release information on the resumption of the application and permit process as conditions warrant, according to the release.
While city parks remain open, all playgrounds, pavilions, basketball and tennis courts, skate parks and other facilities are closed.
The city's Clustered Spires Golf Course is closed until further notice, with all walking, running, biking or use of the course's path system prohibited, and the dog park is also closed until further notice.
Residents can call 301-600-6972 for information on programs and facilities.
(3) comments
If all of the facilities are closed, then chain the gates shut at the tennis courts. When walking thru Max Kehne Park on Saturday, the tennis courts were full of people playing.
What is the science behind that decision?
There is no science, it’s in the Bible.
