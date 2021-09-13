Frederick voters head to the polls Tuesday for the city’s primary election, but the outcome won’t be known for several days.
Results from Tuesday’s voting and the four days of early voting that finished Saturday will be released Tuesday night, but canvassing of ballots that were mailed in or cast at one of the seven drop boxes around the city will take place on Thursday and Friday, according to a city news release.
Canvassing will be streamed on the city’s Channel 99 and on the city’s YouTube channel.
The canvassing could continue on Saturday and Monday if needed, with the election not scheduled to be certified until 9 a.m. on Sept. 21. That will also be streamed on Channel 99 and YouTube.
Voters can still cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the voting center at 6040 New Design Road and at the seven drop box locations until 8 p.m.
Drop-box locations include the voting center at 6040 New Design Road, the Frederick County Board of Elections office, Talley Recreation Center, Hillcrest Commons, the Housing Authority office, Frederick Community College and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.
The city’s Democratic mayoral primary includes current Mayor Michael O’Connor, Alderman Roger Wilson, former mayor Jennifer Dougherty and John Funderburk. The Republican primary is between candidates Steve Garrahy and Steven Hammrick.
The alderman’s race features Democratic incumbents Donna Kuzemchak, Ben MacShane, Kelly Russell and Derek Shackelford and challengers Katie Nash, Chris Sparks and Robert Van Rens. The top five will move on to the general election.
Because there are fewer than five Republican candidates, Michelle Shay and Robert Fischer will automatically move to the Nov. 2 general election.
