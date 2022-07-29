A health care center operated by Frederick Health will open next month near Emmitsburg across from Mount St. Mary’s University.
The facility will start treating patients on Aug. 18, Frederick Health spokesman Joshua Faust said. The university and health system will host a ribbon cutting for the center at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16.
Construction on the $4 million facility started in October on land donated by the Mount. The facility’s size is comparable to the Frederick Health Toll House urgent care center on West Seventh Street in the city of Frederick, Faust wrote in an email.
The building, at 16403 Old Emmitsburg Road, will serve as the university’s new student health center and be open to the general public.
Services provided at the center will include primary care, urgent care, physical therapy, sports rehabilitation, and X-ray and laboratory services, Faust wrote.
It will be staffed by about 25 Frederick Health nurses, specialists and health care providers, he wrote.
The facility is the 23rd in the health care system’s network and the first in the Emmitsburg area.
Frederick Health has locations in Urbana, Walkersville, Mount Airy and Myersville, and others in the city of Frederick.
In a perfect world, the health center would have been constructed in town, rather than across from the Mount, Emmitsburg Commissioner Tim O’Donnell said.
“But nevertheless, it is a benefit to the whole community,” added O’Donnell, who is president of the town commission.
The population in the northern part of the county is steadily growing, O’Donnell said. It’s good that the area’s medical capacity is growing, too.
Emmitsburg currently has a number of physicians, dentists and family care doctors in town, but no urgent care center, O’Donnell said.
It’s nice to see health care resources coming closer to town than the city of Frederick or Gettysburg, he said, but there is still a need in town for elder care and pediatric services.
“Having those in town would be a really positive thing,” he said.
This is a very well needed addition to the area. Thanks for letting us know! :)
