It may have been chilly, rainy and more than a little foggy on Sunday afternoon, but Aidan McCrohan and his small team of volunteers were not to be dissuaded.
They gathered beneath a pavilion at Middletown Park, surrounded by piles of colorful cleats, shin guards and deflated soccer balls, and armed with Lysol spray and several large cardboard boxes.
McCrohan, a sophomore at Middletown High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 1998, has been collecting used soccer equipment, jerseys and trophies for youth and adult sports teams in El Salvador since late August.
He’s an aspiring Eagle Scout, and partnered with Districtonia Futbol — a nonprofit in Washington, D.C., that aims to make soccer more accessible to athletes with limited access to resources — to earn the highest achievement a Boy Scout can earn.
By the time McCrohan and his helpers got together on Sunday to package the donations to be shipped to El Salvador, he had collected 144 pairs of cleats, 124 soccer balls and many other uniforms, socks, goalie gloves and trophies.
Seeing how many people were willing to help the nonprofit has been the most rewarding part of his Eagle Scout project so far, McCrohan said.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” he said. “I know a lot of people do have extra gear just lying around and just collecting dust, so I was hoping I’d get a lot. And I was exceedingly surprised about how much stuff I was able to get.”
To collect supplies, McCrohan reached out to several athletic organizations in Frederick County, including Frederick County Soccer Club, Middletown Valley Athletic Association and Mount Airy Youth Athletic Association.
He also shared information about the project at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church on Oppossumtown Pike, where his father, Brian McCrohan, is a pastoral associate.
Aidan got involved with Boy Scouts as soon as he was old enough to be able to, Brian said. Over the years, he’s been involved in community service projects and served in leadership roles with his troop.
He’s grown and changed a lot since he joined the organization, but he’s been a hard-working Scout since day one, his mother, Lisa McCrohan said. During the first year he was allowed to sell popcorn, his grandfather made a deal with him: for every sale Aidan made, he would match it in kind with a donation.
“He didn’t realize how ambitious he was,” Lisa said, laughing at the memory. “I forget the exact dollar amount, but I think he sold the most that year in his troop.”
It’s touching that Aidan chose to pursue an Eagle Scout project that benefits El Salvador, Lisa said. When she was in her 20s, she spent several years in the country and in Guatemala, working with a Christian human rights organization.
She and the other volunteers used to play soccer with the kids in the streets and in dirt fields all the time. Although she doesn’t know anyone personally in the towns where her son is sending equipment, she’s familiar with the towns themselves.
While preparing the equipment to be shipped on Sunday, Aidan and his volunteers wrote notes in Spanish for the children who will be receiving the donations, and placed them in each pair of cleats.
At the bottom of each note was a quote from the American TV show, "Ted Lasso," translated into Spanish: "Fútbol es vida!"
Or, in English, "Football is life!"
Bravo to these people making the problems of others (so far away) their own. This is how people make the world great.
