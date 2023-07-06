Senior park
Buy Now

An image shows possible features of a facility for senior citizens that is being planned for Monocacy Village Park in Frederick.

 Submitted image

Fundraising efforts are continuing for a project in a Frederick park to benefit senior citizens with their physical and mental health.

Sue Paul was driven by her work as an occupational therapist to develop a spot for older adults with activities and equipment designed for them.

Tags

(5) comments

pfitzgerald

Good idea, in general. Would be nice to see elements incorporated for seniors and youth in all future park designs. Would like to see something other than a fenced barrier for the cognitively impaired, perhaps landscaping or low walls (or a combination), to avoid the feeling of being in a dog park!

Report Add Reply
cyntiast

It is a nice idea, but I don't think it is practical. Those in good enough shape can use any park. Those who are more challenged will have mobility issues to even get to the park. Elderly are spread out throughout the county and will not have easy access to get to the park.

Report Add Reply
ecco123

I agree, It's going to be misused and abused by others.

Report Add Reply
Girl No.3

Speaking not as a "senior citizen" but as an active adult over the age of 65, this is a waste. Instead, why not incorporate exercise stops along the walking park in Baker Park? There you can mingle with all ages. No one wants to go to a boring park and be with a bunch of other old people.

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

Why would anyone go to a park to walk down a ramp? I know zero senior citizens who would be interested in this sort of “kiddie park” for old people. Stupid idea, stupid use of resources.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription