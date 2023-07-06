Fundraising efforts are continuing for a project in a Frederick park to benefit senior citizens with their physical and mental health.
Sue Paul was driven by her work as an occupational therapist to develop a spot for older adults with activities and equipment designed for them.
Now, Paul is trying to raise $300,000 by the end of the year to help make her vision a reality.
In 2019, the city signed a memorandum of understanding with SeniorScapes Inc. — an organization Paul founded — to create a senior park at the city’s Monocacy Village Park.
The city provided $130,000 in funding for the project, while the nonprofit Asbury Foundation has donated $100,000.
The proposed amenity remains an active project for the city’s parks department, Bob Smith, deputy director of parks and recreation, wrote in an email.
Work on the project has since been stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons, but SeniorScapes is trying to raise $300,000 this year to help complete the project, Paul said Monday.
“Had this park been in effect when COVID hit, it would have been ideal,” she said.
The project has drawn support from the AARP, which featured the plan on its website in 2019, as well as the Alzheimers Association and the Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence.
Pre-permitting engineering studies are finished, and the initial plans for the project have been approved.
The park will include facilities to help seniors with their cardiovascular health, brain health, balance, strength, mobility, and socialization.
According to the National Institutes of Health, making exercise interesting and enjoyable is important in helping motivate seniors to remain active.
So is doing different types of exercises, working on balance, strength, endurance and flexibility.
The park will incorporate walking paths and cardio equipment for cardiovascular health, ramps and stairs to help with mobility, and balance beams, stepping stones, and stability exercises to help with balance and prevent falls, Paul wrote in an email.
She hopes it will be a gathering place to help seniors meet, she wrote. It will be fenced in to help protect visitors with cognitive impairment.
U.S. Census data for 2020 shows that out of about 272,000 people in Frederick County, 15% are 65 or older.
The county’s population of people 65 and over is growing three times as quickly as all other age cohorts, according to the county’s Land Preservation Parks and Recreation Plan.
“Addressing the needs of this population do not warrant additional land acquisition. In planned parks and future phases of existing parks, there is an opportunity to develop amenities and offer programs that are tailored to the senior population,” the plan says.
Paul said she hopes the facility will eliminate barriers to better health by providing seniors who may not have gym memberships or other easy ways to get exercise.
Monocacy Village Park is a good location because it’s relatively flat, and the new facility could be built in an area next to a parking lot and with restrooms nearby, Paul said.
“It has most of the things we need,” she said.
Good idea, in general. Would be nice to see elements incorporated for seniors and youth in all future park designs. Would like to see something other than a fenced barrier for the cognitively impaired, perhaps landscaping or low walls (or a combination), to avoid the feeling of being in a dog park!
It is a nice idea, but I don't think it is practical. Those in good enough shape can use any park. Those who are more challenged will have mobility issues to even get to the park. Elderly are spread out throughout the county and will not have easy access to get to the park.
I agree, It's going to be misused and abused by others.
Speaking not as a "senior citizen" but as an active adult over the age of 65, this is a waste. Instead, why not incorporate exercise stops along the walking park in Baker Park? There you can mingle with all ages. No one wants to go to a boring park and be with a bunch of other old people.
Why would anyone go to a park to walk down a ramp? I know zero senior citizens who would be interested in this sort of “kiddie park” for old people. Stupid idea, stupid use of resources.
