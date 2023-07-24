By Marwa Barakat
Frederick County’s Division of Aging and Independence provides dozens of services and programs for older adults, individuals with disabilities, caregivers and military veterans, with the goal of enhancing their quality of life.
Through its various resources, the division’s main purpose is to help older people and those with disabilities live safely and with independence in their own homes and communities.
The division offers services that speak to each area of social determinants of health. The social determinants of health are non-medical factors that largely affect one’s quality of life, including food, economic stability, education and more.
From caregiver support to home delivered meals, the division aims to provide services that cover the needs of each social determinant of health.
Throughout the county, the division has four community centers for adults 50 and up, in addition to one virtual center, with fitness classes, like yoga and strength training, social and recreational programs, like book clubs and drawing classes, and more. The centers are in Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick and Urbana.
In 2022, after the pandemic, the centers were reopened and activity participation continues to grow. The virtual center has also increased the online and hybrid programs that offer education, socialization, fitness classes, and more.
Between October 2021 and September 2022, the division served 3,171 unique clients, delivered 106,572 meals to homes, performed 3,647 In-Home Services and more. Division staff also helped Medicare subsidy applicants collectively save $1,528,744.
The division, previously called the Senior Services Division, recently changed its name to be more inclusive of the groups it serves. It is a leading partner with Dementia Friendly Frederick, Stroke Smart Frederick and Third Party Notification Program.
It is the designated local Area Agency on Aging, in addition to the county’s designated Maryland Access Point, or MAP. Area Agencies on Aging are agencies designated by the state to address the needs of older adults in the area. MAP offers support and assistance in accessing resources for long-term support.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 20 percent of the county’s residents, approximately 60,000 people, are age 60 or older. Additionally, the 60 and older segment of the population is growing three times the rate of the whole county, according to the Maryland Department of Planning.
September Listening Sessions The Senior Services Advisory Board is hosting several listening sessions in September in order to hear from older adults and caregivers about their concerns with living-well-in-place. The input from the sessions will be provided with County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, the County Council and the community so they can make informed decisions and develop effective policies. According to Thea Ruff, chair of the Senior Services Advisory Board who was appointed by the County Executive, the five listening sessions do not require advanced registration unless you choose to reserve lunch or attend the virtual session. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Light refreshments served. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Emmitsburg Senior Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. An optional box lunch available at 12:30 p.m. Call 301-600-6350 to make a lunch reservation at least one week in advance. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Light refreshments served. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Urbana Senior Center, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick. An optional box lunch available at 12:30 p.m. Call 301-600-7020 to make a lunch reservation at least one week in advance. 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at Virtual Senior Center. Email VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. Registration must be received at least two days before program.
