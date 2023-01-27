Mental Health Roundtable
Andrea Walker, right, director of behavioral services for the Frederick County Health Department, speaks with, from left, U.S. Rep. David Trone, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin at Winchester Hall during a roundtable discussion about mental health and addiction in Frederick County. Staff photos by Ric Dugan/News-Post

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Members of Maryland's Congressional delegation and Frederick County officials on Friday discussed barriers in providing county mental health services and federal funding opportunities to bypass them.

The county announced earlier this month that it will receive $699,000 in federal funds to pay for equipment at a new crisis stabilization center that will be built over the next year at 340 Montevue Lane in Frederick.

