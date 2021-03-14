In the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, just past the Sugar Shack, lies a roughly half-mile hiking trail marked with signs full of maple syrup facts.
Along the way, hikers will find metal buckets hanging from trees. They’re collecting sap that will be boiled down to maple syrup.
The interpretative, self-guided trail is a new offering to visitors in place of the usual, in-person Maple Syrup Festival. It’s part of the first virtual festival.
“The idea is to get kids out exercising and reading,” park ranger Melissa Carson said. “We want to give them something they can come out and enjoy.”
By walking the trail, hikers will learn facts about the sap collection process and how it is turned into maple syrup. Forty gold-painted gallon jugs strung between two trees represent the number of gallons of sap needed to make one gallon of pure maple syrup.
Also along the way are signs bearing laminated pages of a storybook, “Maple Syrup from the Sugarhouse,” courtesy of Frederick County Public Libraries.
Typically, thousands of people will come out to the park’s Maple Syrup Festival, where they can see live demonstrations of the maple syrup boiling process, Carson said. The year 2020 would have been their 50th celebration, she said, and they had big plans for the event before COVID-19 struck last March.
This year, the virtual festival offered by the Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks runs all month long. Every Monday of March, the park staff release a video on YouTube to educate others about the pastime of making maple syrup since there aren’t live demonstrations at the park currently. Residents can also buy merchandise and maple syrup treats to benefit Cunningham and Gambrill parks through cunninghamgambrill.org.
For those who want to see the sap collection in person, the interpretative trail offers an easygoing hike that’s friendly to even the youngest of hikers.
On a sunny Sunday afternoon at the park, 2-year-old Wallace Brown came with his parents Lauren and Matt, and grandmother Lisa Bohanick. Wallace is turning 3 soon, so they wanted to meet and celebrate.
“He’s having fun,” Lauren Brown said of her son, who was eager to get moving and see the next sign. Wallace carried a tiny green backpack.
Cunningham Falls is a halfway point between where the Browns live in Montgomery County and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where Bohanick resides. After the hike, they said they’ll definitely be back.
The loop trail starts at the south beach parking lot, at 14274 William Houck Dr. in Thurmont, with the lake on the hiker’s right side. The trail continues past a playground, goes up a short, sloping incline past the bathrooms and takes you over two wooden bridges and the creek. The majority of the trail is relatively flat, and part of it travels along a paved road, which is closed to visitor traffic. Signs clearly mark the way. The walk takes about 45 minutes, including stopping to read signs. It will be available throughout March.
Carson said they’ll typically collect between 80 and 100 gallons of sap each year, and they’ve tapped about 20 trees this season.
After eight to 10 hours of boiling, sap reduces to maple syrup. That boiling process is what makes the syrup intensely sweet. If one were to taste sap straight from the bucket — which Carson does not recommend since bugs tend to end up in the buckets — it would only be slightly sweet.
“The more you boil it down, the sweeter it’s going to taste,” Carson said.
The park can’t sell the syrup it makes since it isn’t approved by the health department, but she said it is used for educational purposes. Carson looks forward to when they can again offer an in-person maple extravaganza.
