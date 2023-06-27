June is most often associated with sunny days and warm weather, but this month also marks Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. That means that the next few weeks offer a perfect opportunity to have conversations about brain health with family and friends. As the Alzheimer’s Association notes, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are major public health issues. This disease impacts so many as its ripple effects spread from the person experiencing it to caregivers and loved ones.
How can we help a senior loved one try to reduce the likelihood of facing this disease? And what can we do if a loved one has Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia?
Now is a great time to explore these questions.
Recognizing early signs of Alzheimer’s or other dementias in a loved one can be difficult to do. Regardless of specific circumstances, it’s always best to lead with compassion and love. Give yourself and your loved one extra grace as well.
The three most common signs of dementia include memory loss that disrupts daily life, having trouble understanding visual images or spatial relationships, and increased difficulty completing familiar tasks. Other frequent signs are sudden changes in mood and personality or new problems with speaking or writing.
If someone is showing signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia or has been diagnosed with this disease, there are a number of steps loved ones and caregivers can take. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it’s important to maintain a consistent routine, such as bathing, dressing and eating at the same time each day. Consider creating a system of reminders, like to-do lists, tracking appointments in a calendar, or listing a medication schedule in a notebook.
Another helpful tip is to buy loose-fitting, comfortable and easy-to-use clothing. Think elastic waistbands, fabric fasteners and large zippers, instead of shoelaces, buckles or small buttons.
Additionally, plan activities the person enjoys and try to do them at the same time each day.
It’s also important for loved ones and caregivers to know it’s OK to ask for help. Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia is challenging, and there could be a point where your loved one needs more support than can be offered at home.
Although there isn’t a cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia, we can take steps at any age to maximize our brain health and reduce the likelihood of facing this disease.
First, stay physically active. Regular physical activity is believed to help maintain blood flow to the brain.
Second, be social. Peer-reviewed studies have found that older adults with high or increased social engagement have a lower risk of dementia than those with consistently low social engagement.
Third, eat healthy food. The National Institutes of Health report that a healthy diet can help preserve cognitive function.
Fourth, stay mentally active. The Mayo Clinic notes that playing games, reading, and puzzles can help you exercise your brain. Like a muscle, you need to keep using your brain.
These tips are applicable to those with or without dementia.
This disease impacts Americans of all ages. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2023. This June, as part of the national Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, take some time to talk with your loved ones about brain health. Make a plan to exercise your brain and learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Salome Yahaya is the executive director of Spring Arbor of Frederick, a senior living community offering Assisted Living and Memory Care services that enable residents to live life to the fullest. She can be contacted at syahaya@springarborliving.com.
