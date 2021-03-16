A fox found roaming around Catoctin Mountain and Cunningham Falls parks has tested positive for rabies, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
After the fox attacked one person and chased others, it was collected near the Foxville Road parking lot March 13, from the area of the yellow blaze trail that runs parallel to Foxville Road, the news release states. The health department learned of the positive test result Tuesday.
“Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite,” the health department said in its release. “The disease is nearly always fatal to humans.”
Symptoms of rabies in animals may include:
- Fear of water
- Excessive salivation
- Failure to eat or drink
- Limping
- Unusually friendly or aggressive behavior
- Other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime
The health department recommends people who may have had contact with the fox between Feb. 27 and March 13 consult their health care provider and call the Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342. For any pets that had contact with the fox, call your veterinarian and notify FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.
Barry Glotfelty, director for the health department’s environmental health services, advises against touching wild or stray animals. He encourages pet owners to have their pets vaccinated against rabies. If you or your pets have contact with a stray or wild animal, call animal control at 301-600-1544 to speak with an animal control officer.
