As the Frederick area braces for extreme temperatures this week amid a heat wave in the region, reaching close to 100 degrees for multiple days, county officials are urging residents to focus on staying safe.
The greater Washington, D.C., area and other parts of the country are in a heat wave. For the rest of this week, the region may see the hottest temperatures it’s experienced in several years.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Frederick for Thursday and an excessive heat watch for the area for Friday.
The Weather Service issues a heat advisory when extremely dangerous heat conditions are expected to begin within the next 12 hours, according to its site. It issues heat watches when conditions indicate that excessive heat may happen within 24 to 72 hours.
Thursday’s high in Frederick is expected to be 99 degrees, with the heat index reaching about 107 degrees, according to the Weather Service.
Friday’s high is expected to be near 101 degrees and the heat index is projected to reach almost 111 degrees.
Saturday’s high is expected to be 98 degrees.
Thunderstorms are also likely Thursday through Saturday, the National Weather Service’s website says.
Frederick County will not have official cooling centers available during the heat wave, according to Tony Rosano, the deputy director for the county’s emergency management division.
But Rosano encouraged residents to watch the division’s social media accounts for heat safety tips, and to seek shelter indoors, including in the county’s public libraries. A list of library branches and hours is available at fcpl.org/branches-hours.
The city of Frederick did not immediately respond to a request for comment on heat-related resources on Wednesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a high body temperature, confusion, dizziness, nausea, clammy skin and muscle cramps are among the warning signs of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. People experiencing severe or worsening symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion should call 911.
Vulnerable populations, like pregnant people, children, older adults and those with medical conditions, are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
Residents should stay in cool places, stay hydrated and take breaks in shady spots if they have to be outside, Rosano said.
Temperatures in the mid-80s on Sunday are expected to bring some relief, according to the National Weather Service.
