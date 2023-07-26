Hot Weather Feature
Hassan Odeyemi, left, holds his son Dominique Odeyemi, 2, near a water feature as the two attempt to stay cool in the heat at the Edward P. Thomas Memorial Swimming Pool on Wednesday. Throughout the next few days, temperatures in Frederick County are expected to hover around 100 degrees.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

As the Frederick area braces for extreme temperatures this week amid a heat wave in the region, reaching close to 100 degrees for multiple days, county officials are urging residents to focus on staying safe.

The greater Washington, D.C., area and other parts of the country are in a heat wave. For the rest of this week, the region may see the hottest temperatures it’s experienced in several years.

