Citing improved metrics from local hospitals and the city's employees, the city of Frederick will reopen buildings to the public beginning next week.
City buildings will reopen to the public with masks required for all visitors beginning Feb. 1, according to a city release.
In-person meetings and workshops of the mayor and aldermen will also begin again on that date for city staff and personnel, while public participation will continue to be virtual.
The Weinberg Center for the Arts will also reopen, with proof of vaccination and masks required.
The city closed buildings and moved to virtual meetings on Jan. 5, citing the increase in COVID numbers from the omicron variant.
Health officials said recently that while COVID cases have dropped in Frederick County, and are expected to continue to do so, the virus continues to present a threat to county residents.
More people, 26, died from COVID last week than during any previous week over the last two years, and January was tied with April 2020 for the most COVID deaths, 55, of any month during the pandemic, Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said Thursday.
It’s already the deadliest month for statewide COVID deaths.
The city's One Stop Shop to get building permits on the same day for decks, fences, and sheds will remain closed to the public until Feb. 15.
Applicants can still submit requests through the online portal at cityoffrederickmd.gov/FormCenter/Permits-32/PreSubmittal-Application-for-BuildingTra-106.
Applicants should choose “decks/fences/sheds” as the permit being applied for, and the city will expedite the review, according to the release.
Permits should be issued within five business days.
