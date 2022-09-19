The Frederick Community Fridge was set up outside The Frederick Center on Monday evening, marking the end of the organization’s search for a new home after Glory Doughnuts and Diner shuttered this month.
The refrigerator and pantry — which offers free food, toiletries and other supplies to the Frederick community — is now stationed in the alley to the left of The Frederick Center’s building at 322 W. Patrick St in downtown Frederick.
The Frederick Center, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, will cover the electrical costs of maintaining the refrigerator, said Kris Fair, the executive director of the center.
After the Community Fridge group posted on social media asking for help finding a new business downtown to host the refrigerator and pantry, people contacted The Frederick Center “in droves,” Fair said.
Because the nonprofit works with vulnerable populations, many of whom have food insecurity, hosting the Community Fridge on its property seemed like a “natural fit,” Fair said.
The Frederick Center also offers free produce to members of the community in the refrigerator inside its building, but it’s only accessible when the center is open. The Community Fridge, on the other hand, is available 24/7.
The center will also house the organization’s storage shed and other equipment on its property, said Reggie Yinger, a volunteer with the Community Fridge group.
“They’ve been very welcoming to us, so we’re very excited about the continued support there and future endeavors,” he said.
The Community Fridge group is a mutual aid organization, sustained by donations and support from members of the Frederick community.
It runs on a “take what you need, leave what you can” model, with no restrictions on who can participate. A small group of volunteers take turns visiting the refrigerator and pantry throughout the week to clean it and check for expired food or other items that aren’t allowed.
Anyone can drop off fresh produce and nonperishable food items at the refrigerator and pantry at any time.
Meat, dairy, eggs, cheese, alcoholic beverages, homemade items and anything that is expired, damaged or rotten should not be donated, according to guidelines posted on the organization’s Facebook page.
