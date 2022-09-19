Community Fridge
The Frederick Community Fridge is now outside The Frederick Center at 322 W. Patrick St. The Frederick Center will cover the electrical costs of maintaining the refridgerator.

 Submitted photo

The Frederick Community Fridge was set up outside The Frederick Center on Monday evening, marking the end of the organization’s search for a new home after Glory Doughnuts and Diner shuttered this month.

The refrigerator and pantry — which offers free food, toiletries and other supplies to the Frederick community — is now stationed in the alley to the left of The Frederick Center’s building at 322 W. Patrick St in downtown Frederick.

