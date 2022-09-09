The Frederick Community Fridge is searching for a new home after Glory Doughnuts and Diner closed last week, marking the end of the outdoor refrigerator and pantry’s time on the 162 W. Patrick St. property.
The organization, which provides free food, toiletries and other supplies to the community, has suspended distribution while it looks for a new business in downtown Frederick that would be willing to host the refrigerator and pantry, said volunteer Reggie Yinger.
Volunteers hope to continue the community fridge and pantry once they find a new location, Yinger said. The community fridge was stationed outside Glory Doughnuts for about eight months, and was visited by an average of 10 to 15 people every day, he said.
Downtown Frederick is the ideal location for the organization’s refrigerator and pantry because it’s easily accessible by bike and foot traffic, Yinger said.
Volunteers also host distribution events and hand-deliver water, toiletries, food and other supplies to their unhoused neighbors in the community, Yinger added.
Business owners and other people interested in working with the organization or hosting the refrigerator and pantry can contact the Frederick Community Fridge at frederickcommunityfridge@gmail.com or on Facebook.
People can also text FRIDGE to 240-347-3858 to subscribe for updates on the pantry and refrigerator’s new location.
