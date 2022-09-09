The Frederick Community Fridge is searching for a new home after Glory Doughnuts and Diner closed last week, marking the end of the outdoor refrigerator and pantry’s time on the 162 W. Patrick St. property.

The organization, which provides free food, toiletries and other supplies to the community, has suspended distribution while it looks for a new business in downtown Frederick that would be willing to host the refrigerator and pantry, said volunteer Reggie Yinger.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription