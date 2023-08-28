Frederick County has appointed six new liaisons from various medical and professional backgrounds to its Board of Health.
The liaisons are:
Frederick County has appointed six new liaisons from various medical and professional backgrounds to its Board of Health.
The liaisons are:
Liaisons are volunteer roles on the Board of Health and have no voting privileges or receive compensation. The first set of terms for the liaisons will vary based on the number of applications each category received, according to a news release from the Frederick County Health Department.
Nurse liaisons and liaisons with a science background will serve a one-year term. Mental health professional and Chamber of Commerce liaisons will serve for two years. Veterinarian and epidemiologist liaisons will serve for three years.
The liaisons’ terms will be from July 1 through June 30. After this initial set of terms, all liaisons’ terms will be for three years.
“[The liaisons’] diverse backgrounds, lived experiences, education, and perspectives will help the Board of Health to better reflect our county’s community and ultimately better serve Frederick County,” Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said in the news release.
Future openings for Board of Health liaisons will be shared on Frederick County Health Department social media accounts and the Board of Health website at frederickcountymd.gov/boardofhealth.
