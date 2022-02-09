In partnership with the Frederick County Health Department and Frederick Health, the county’s Health Care Coalition on Wednesday shared the finalized list of public health issues that will guide local health improvement efforts over the next three years.
Of the five health concerns discussed during last month’s public input session, the coalition’s board of directors selected three for the final priority list: adverse childhood experiences, Type 2 diabetes and mental health.
About 100 Frederick County officials, health providers, community leaders and advocates attended the virtual announcement of the priorities, which are updated triennially. At the start of the meeting, Health Care Coalition Executive Director Malcolm Furgol shared a quote from American physician and author Dr. Mark Hyman: “The power of community to create health is far greater than any physician, clinic or hospital.”
“I want to emphasize that’s why we’re all here today,” Furgol said. “That’s why we invited you to join us this morning for these announcements, because you are the power of our community to make change and to create a healthier Frederick County for all.”
The Health Care Coalition’s selection of the finalized public health concerns marks the culmination of a months-long information gathering process that included surveying the Frederick County community over the summer, conducting focus groups and reviewing other local data reports and surveys.
Subject matter experts who presented at last month’s public input session returned to summarize each of the three public health issues at Wednesday’s meeting, sharing Frederick County-specific data and possible steps forward.
Pilar Olivo, president of the Health Care Coalition’s board of directors and ACEs liaison for the Frederick County Office of Children and Families, spoke on the importance of protecting children from the impact of toxic stress — the result of adverse childhood experiences.
The Health Care Coalition also selected adverse childhood experiences as a priority public health issue in the previous two health improvement plan cycles. The coalition’s ACEs workgroup — which Olivo leads — recently scored a win when the county invested $8 million to create a universal home visiting program for local families welcoming a new baby.
In the coming cycle, the workgroup will update its action plans with new data from the 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey and the maternal health disparities study the local health department recently received funding to conduct, Olivo said.
“With shared vision, shared language, understanding, evidence-based science, engaged stakeholders, creative collaboration, staff, leadership and resources,” she said, “we can build the foundation in our community for our kids to reach their full potential.”
Terri Kemmerer, a nurse practitioner certified in diabetes education and mom of a “fabulous young man” who has Type 1 diabetes, presented on Type 2 diabetes at Wednesday’s meeting. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that is the sixth leading cause of death in Maryland, she said. In Frederick County, 9 percent of residents have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, brushing up against the national average of 10.5 percent.
Diabetes is a serious disease, Kemmerer said, but there are interventions the county can take to reduce the harm it causes to the community. Leaders can increase access to health care providers who understand the barriers people face in managing their diabetes, create education programs to improve medical literacy and develop community outreach programs for diabetes management.
“Those are just some simple steps that we can do to help prevent Type 2 diabetes,” Kemmerer said.
Shannon Aleshire, CEO and president of the local Mental Health Association, shared information on the final public health priority. The organization’s walk-in crisis program served as many people in the first half of this fiscal year than it did in all of fiscal 2019, she said.
Risk factors that may influence a person’s mental well-being can include traits inherited from family members, the biology or chemical balance in their body, whether they have experienced trauma and their environment, lifestyle, diet, exercise and substance use, Aleshire said.
“I do believe that Frederick County is well positioned to increase the protective factors that can influence our mental health, such as supportive and positive relationships, safe affordable communities, healthy lifestyles and awareness of resources to prevent or treat mental health disorders,” she said. “And that makes me really look forward to working with the health care coalition and everybody here to make Frederick a mentally healthier place for everybody.”
Over the next few months, workgroups will be developing plans for addressing each of the three public health priorities. To sign up to volunteer with a workgroup, community members should complete the interest form at tinyurl.com/uv49wc6f before Friday.
Editor's note: Pilar Olivo, president of the Health Care Coalition’s board of directors and ACEs liaison for the Frederick County Office of Children and Families, is married to Geordie Wilson, publisher of The Frederick News-Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.