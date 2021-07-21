Frederick County is conducting an online survey to understand residents' concerns and experiences with health issues in the community — information that the Frederick County Health Care Coalition, Frederick Health Hospital and the county health department will use to identify health priorities and focus public health planning efforts for the next several years
The county is asking all Frederick County residents to take the 10-minute, anonymous survey, which will be open until Aug. 11. It is available at FrederickHealth.org/CHNASurvey
“We need to hear your stories in order to develop and execute strategies that will deliver targeted justice to address health disparities,” Malcolm Furgol, executive director of the Frederick County Health Care Coalition, said in a Wednesday news release. “Because health is not one-size-fits-all, the community health survey is critical to understanding the specific needs and experiences of Frederick County residents.”
The survey is part of the county’s community health needs assessment process, which provides data on the health of Frederick County residents and the resources available to tackle health issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.