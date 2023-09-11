Frederick County has received two grants to help the county combat the opioid epidemic over the next several years by expanding a community outreach program that provides assistance to emergency medical services responders.
The county received grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), as well as the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts, according to a news release from the county executive's office.
The SAMHSA grant — through the 2023 First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act program — will provide the county with $1.8 million over the next four years.
The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts grant will provide $150,000 to be used over the next two years.
The grants will contribute to sustaining the Community Outreach And Support Team (COAST), a collaborative effort between the county health department and the county's Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Through the program, a community paramedic and peer recovery specialist will respond to calls alongside emergency medical services crews to provide substance abuse treatment and recovery resources.
Both grants will support educating first responders and community partners with opioid emergency identification and responses.
The SAMHSA grant will expand the number of hours that members of COAST are available per week and increase the scope of care the team can provide, according to the news release.
