Frederick County’s Board of Health decided Tuesday it will reconvene to discuss a possible mask mandate should the county’s COVID-19 case rate surpass 20 per 100,000.
The rate is currently at nearly 16 per 100,000.
Should the county hit the 20-per-100,000 threshold, the health board will provide at least one week’s notice before its meeting.
The most-recent data from the county’s COVID dashboard showed the rate at 15.85 cases per 100,000 people. The state rate was 12.72.
The health board, which comprises lead health officer Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner and the seven members of the County Council, is the only entity in the county with the power to implement a mask mandate.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D) spearheaded the push for the board to gauge public interest and move forward with determining a positivity rate or capacity number in Frederick Health Hospital for when a mask mandate should kick in.
Those opposed, including Brookmyer, said requiring face coverings wouldn’t be effective, especially without a reliable way to enforce the rule. County health officials were the ones responsible for enforcing mask mandates when one last existed in the county.
“I do not anticipate that we would be successful at all with compliance,” Brookmyer said. “And it would put myself and my staff in a dangerous situation the way things are going these days.”
If the county’s case rate remains below 20 per 100,000, the board will revisit mask discussions at its regular scheduled meeting next May.
Monoclonal Antibodies
Board of Health members also discussed the accessibility of monoclonal antibody treatment in Frederick County. Currently, Brookmyer said, the therapy — proven to be effective at decreasing hospitalization rates and the severity of illness for people with COVID-19 — is not available at Frederick Health Hospital, though the health care system is working toward starting a treatment program.
That’s reassuring to hear, said Councilman Michael Blue (R), who added he had to take his wife to a hospital two hours away to receive the antibody treatment.
“I understand the challenges with nursing shortages and other providers,” he said, “but we need to do whatever we can to provide this particular service here locally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.