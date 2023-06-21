The Frederick County Board of Health said on Wednesday it is recruiting liaisons from various health and professional fields to provide expertise and opinions to the board.
The available positions, which are volunteer roles, are an epidemiologist, a nurse, a mental health professional, a veterinarian, an individual with a science-related background and a member of the county's Chamber of Commence nominated by the Chamber, according to a Frederick County Health Department news release.
