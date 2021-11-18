Frederick County’s Board of Health will meet Tuesday to discuss requiring face masks in public indoor spaces in the community.
At the board’s meeting last month, members voted to re-convene before their next regularly scheduled meeting — May of next year — if positive coronavirus cases in the community reached 20 per 100,000 residents.
The county met this threshold on Monday, with 20.14 cases per 100,000. As of Wednesday, the last day for which data on the county’s website was available, there were 19.76 cases per 100,000 in the community.
There are currently two draft proposals available on the Board of Health’s website, though they are not final. The body — which consists of county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner and the seven county council members — may modify either of them before their enactment, according to a Thursday news release from the county health department.
As proposed, both regulations would require people 5 years and older to wear a mask in public indoor settings when coronavirus transmission reaches “substantial” levels in the county.
One proposal defines “substantial transmission” based on positivity levels — the regulation would kick in if the county reached a test positivity rate of 8 percent or higher “during the immediate preceding seven days.”
The other hinges upon hospitalizations, defining “substantial transmission” as having 50 or more people admitted to the local hospital because of COVID-19 “during the immediate preceding seven days.”
To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting, visit publicinput.com/H2716 or call 855-925-2801, enter meeting code 8751 and press *3 to enter a line to speak live during the meeting. Those who speak during the meeting will be given three minutes to make their comments.
The meeting can be viewed live on FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085 in HD), on the county’s video service webpage or by calling 855-925-2801 and entering meeting code 8751.
In other news, the health department announced more than 3,400 children ages 5-11 had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Frederick County as of Thursday.
Vaccination appointments for this age bracket are available on the county health department’s website. Frederick County Public Schools are also hosting vaccination clinics and are sending out details through Find Out First emails.
