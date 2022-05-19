The Frederick County Board of Health will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to review county health data and discuss the local state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be the first time the health board has met since March. At the time, virus cases and hospitalizations were plummeting after surging dramatically in December and January from the highly contagious omicron variant.
The local board — made up of the County Council’s seven members, County Executive Jan Gardner and Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer — will meet in person at Winchester Hall in the first-floor hearing room.
The meeting will be broadcast live on FCG TV, cable channels 19 and 1085, and online at frederickcountymd.gov/FCGTV.
As of March 3, the last time the health board met, the seven-day positivity rate was 3.83%. This is a comparison of the number of positive COVID-19 tests and the total number of tests administered.
On Thursday, this measure sat at 12.83%. Fourteen people were hospitalized with the virus in the county.
