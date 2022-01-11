Frederick County’s Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss the state of coronavirus transmission in the community.
The local health board has met nine times since November 2020 and twice in the last two weeks. Members — which include county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner and the county council’s seven members — voted during their Dec. 30 meeting to institute a new mask mandate in the county in response to surging case numbers.
The county recorded 469 new infections on Tuesday and five new deaths from the virus. Positivity levels stood at 30.78 percent, and there were 116 hospitalized with the virus at Frederick Health as of 2 p.m, including 16 in the intensive care unit.
Thursday’s meeting will be broadcast live on Frederick County Government TV, cable channels 19 and 1085, online at frederickcountymd.gov/FCGTV or by calling 855-925-2901 and providing the meeting code 8751.
