Coronavirus cases in Frederick County are projected to drop below 20 per 100,000 residents next week, a development that would mean the jurisdiction’s mask mandate would be lifted.
County health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer shared this update — among other encouraging metrics — at Thursday night’s Board of Health meeting. She said she anticipates the county will drop below this threshold before next Thursday.
“Now, I can’t predict the future,” she noted. “But that’s what I’m thinking, timing wise.”
When the health board voted to institute the mask mandate in late December, the local positivity rate stood at 23.58 percent and the case rate was 132.99 per 100,000 residents. The county’s positivity rate would eventually peak at 33.85 percent on Jan. 7 and its case rate would hit 246.67 per 100,000 on Jan. 8.
As of Thursday, the local positivity rate stood at 13.68 percent, and its case rate was 38.97 per 100,000 residents — a drop of 83 percent from the local peak.
The decision to institute a mask mandate was a controversial one within the local health board; members voted down party-lines to pass the regulation, with Republican members of County Council voicing strong opposition.
Among other reasons for their disapproval, the council members noted the measure didn’t come with defined enforcement mechanisms. Instead, the county left it up to residents and local businesses to carry out the new rule.
The mandate will automatically end as soon as the county’s case rate drops below 20 per 100,000 residents. As the regulation is currently written, it would not go back into effect if the case rate again passes this threshold, Brookmyer said.
On Thursday night, there were 65 patients in Frederick Health Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19, Frederick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar shared at the health board meeting. That's a drop from the 90 people who were hospitalized when the body met two weeks ago.
About 51 percent of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, she said. There were 11 people being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit Thursday evening, six of whom had tested positive for the virus. Of this number, three were on ventilators, Weishaar said.
When the board met two weeks ago, there were 16 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital’s ICU, all of whom were on a ventilator.
As of Thursday, about 29 percent of COVID-19 patients at Frederick Health Hospital were there to get treatment for the virus; the rest had tested positive for the coronavirus after being admitted for other reasons. Three of the six ICU patients had received a "primary" COVID-19 diagnosis.
The hospital remained under crisis standards of care on Thursday, though Weishaar said officials were having “active discussions” about when to ease back emergency protocol in the facility. She said she anticipates the health system will make a decision as early as next week on the question.
“While COVID is better, it’s certainly not zero,” Weishaar told health board members Thursday night. “It’s an interesting perspective to remind everyone that our peak previous to this was 71. So, we’re just at 65 -- and we’re super excited to be at 65 -- but we’re still not out of the woods.”
Cases of the virus may be dropping in Frederick County, but the jurisdiction set a new record for deaths caused by COVID-19 last month. Sixty-three people died from the virus in January, eight more than the previous local record of 55 during the first April of the pandemic.
Six COVID deaths were reported in February as of Thursday night.
The next Board of Health meeting will take place March 3 at 6 p.m.
