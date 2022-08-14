Joi Vogin joined the Frederick County Extension Office on June 21 as the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent. Vogin is a licensed nutritionist and clinical herbalist with over 25 years of experience in nutrition and public health education.
Vogin has a wealth of professional experience gained through her work with national and local nonprofits, academic institutions, the food and nutrition industry, public schools and community organizations.
Prior to joining the Family and Consumer Sciences faculty at University of Maryland Extension in Frederick County, Vogin worked with UME as project leader and nutrition educator for the SNAP-Ed program in Montgomery County. Additionally, she has served as adjunct faculty for the Maryland University of Integrative Health and Frederick Community College. In addition to her work with academia, Vogin has held development and finance positions with the Society for Women's Health Research and the Delaplaine Arts Center.
Vogin holds a masters degree in Nutrition Science from the University of Georgia and a masters in Herbal Medicine from the Maryland University of Integrative Health.
She and her family reside in Frederick.
In her first few weeks of working, Vogin has begun to familiarize herself with current programs of local organizations in regards to nutrition, health and well-being, as well as introduce herself to the community. Vogin is looking to create and support community partnerships, programs and outreach to improve the health and well-being of youth, individuals, families and communities in Frederick County. Nutrition education and chronic disease prevention and management are a priority focus of the Family and Consumer Sciences Department.
