The Frederick County Health Department's building reopened to the public on Thursday, the same day that all emergency restrictions and mandates associated with Maryland's state of emergency were lifted.
The building, located at 350 Montevue Lane, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the health department. All services from the department will be fully accessible, but hours may vary by program. The building will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Everyone — vaccinated or not — will be required to wear masks in all public areas of the building and during meetings between employees until Sept. 1, as required in all county buildings under County Executive Jan Gardner's reopening plan.
“We have worked hard to continue to creatively offer our programs and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are happy to resume more of our normal operations at this time,” Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County’s health officer, said in the release. “Many of our employees have been redirected to focus on COVID-19 response during the last year, but the current metrics for our community are promising thanks to the high rates of vaccination.”
