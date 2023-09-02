Dozens of health care workers, government officials and people whose lives have been impacted by substance use disorders gathered at Pinecliff Park on Saturday to celebrate National Recovery Month.
National Recovery Month was created in 1989 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to increase public awareness of the resources and treatments available to people struggling with addiction.
Jeffrey Thompson, the county's adult recovery services manager, said the Frederick County Health Department has organized an event to honor the recovery community every year for more than a decade.
Thompson defines recovery as "the process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness." He noted that the recovery process is not linear, nor is it one-size-fits-all.
Saturday's event featured a number of speakers, including County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Emily Keller, Maryland's first Special Secretary of Opioid Response.
During her speech, Keller said that preliminary data shows the number of fatal overdoses in the state is trending downward after a spike at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Still, there is much more work to be done, she said.
Between March 2022 and March 2023, 60 people died of an overdose in Frederick County, according to the Maryland Overdose Data Dashboard.
Many in the recovery community say the stigma surrounding substance use is a contributing factor in those deaths.
Tony Shanholtz is a Maryland Certified Peer Recovery Specialist and self-described recovering syringe addict from Hagerstown. His journey to recovery began in 2019, when his kidneys failed as a result of his heroin use.
"The opposite of addiction, in my opinion, is connection," Shanholtz said. "Instead of ostracizing and shunning people like myself, we should be making them more included in society. That's what helps people recover."
Several organizations working to aid people in their recoveries were represented at Saturday's event, including Narcotics Anonymous and the Frederick County Mental Health Association.
One group from the county's Street Safe Program, which provides ham reduction tools such as sterile needles and first aid kits, offered Naloxone trainings at Saturday's event. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, buying time for patients to access emergency care.
Jennifer Kalapaca, a registered nurse who works with the Safe Streets Program, said that the importance of carrying Naloxone has increased with the prevalence of fentanyl in street drugs.
Along with fentanyl — a synthetic opioid which is much more potent than heroin — Kalapaca said street drugs are often cut with xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that can cause wounds on the skin of people who inject drugs.
Kalapaca said the harms of fentanyl and xylazine can be abated with proper wound care, safer injection practices and rapid analysis of substances, all of which can be accessed through the Safe Streets Program office on Prospect Boulevard.
Shanholtz emphasized the importance of stable housing, employment opportunities and mental health support in achieving and sustaining recovery.
"The more we tear these barriers down, the easier it is for people to get back on their feet," he said. "I just encourage people who are struggling to reach out and tell somebody. There are a lot of people who truly care."
