The Frederick County Health Department has successfully completed a review process to maintain its national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board for the next five years, the department announced last week.
The public health accreditation program, which is supported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which public health departments across the country may continuously improve the quality of the services they provide. Frederick County’s health department first achieved national accreditation through this program in December 2014, making it one of the first Maryland county health departments to earn the status.
Since becoming accredited, the health department has worked hard to exceed national standards promoting the continuous improvement of public health services, Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said in a Friday news release.
Though the coronavirus pandemic slightly delayed the health department’s reaccreditation process — with the outbreak taking priority for health department and PHAB staff — Brookmyer said the department’s successful reaccreditation shows that the county is “served by a high functioning public health department and workforce.”
“Our active engagement with community partners was a recognized strength, and we know that this collaboration is something that makes all of Frederick County special,” she said in the release. “We are so proud of this accomplishment and our continued commitment to improving the health and wellness of Frederick County residents.”
